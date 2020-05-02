-
Scott Pohl Retires From WKAR/East Lansing, MI
After 35 years with the station, MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk WKAR-A-W286DC and Classical-News-Talk WKAR-F/EAST LANSING, MI Reporter/Producer/Host SCOTT POHL has retired from the station. POHL wrapped up his full-time tenure at WKAR on THURSDAY (4/30).
POHL, who worked in commercial radio before joining WKAR, has been with the station since AUGUST 1984. He will continue in a part-time role at WKAR in coming weeks, the station reported.
