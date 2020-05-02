Problems

LEW DICKEY's AKAZOO S.A. streaming music service has fired CEO APOSTOLOS N. ZERVOS for cause and has appointed FTI CONSULTING Sr. Managing Dir. MICHAEL KNOTT as Interim CEO as an investigation by a special committee of the Board of Directors of allegations of mismanagement by QUINTESSENTIAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT continue. ZERVOS has also been asked to resign from the board.

AKAZOO has also revealed that the special committee appointed by the board has "found evidence of conduct that the Special Committee believed to be inconsistent with the Company's policies, including a lack of cooperation in the investigation."

The company also said that because the special committee cannot verify some of the operational and financial information previously reported, several of the company's previous financial statements contain material errors and cannot be relied upon, including financial statements for 2016. 2017, and 2018 and any interim periods therein, plus the three- and six-month reports for the periods ending on JUNE 30th in 2018 and 2019 and the three- and nine-month reports for the periods ending SEPTEMBER 30th in 2018 and 2019. Also, the company said that it could not file its 2019 report on Form 20-F by the APRIL 30th deadline "without unreasonable effort or expense."

« see more Net News