Eminem (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Hip Hop artist EMINEM reportedly confronted and detained an intruder in his DETROIT-area home in early APRIL. The alleged intruder, MATTHEW DAVID HUGHES, had set off a security alarm when he broke a window with a paving stone and climbed into the home.

HUGHES is in custody and has been booked on felony charges of first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building.

