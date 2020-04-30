-
Eminem Confronts An Intruder In His Home And Arrest Is Made
Hip Hop artist EMINEM reportedly confronted and detained an intruder in his DETROIT-area home in early APRIL. The alleged intruder, MATTHEW DAVID HUGHES, had set off a security alarm when he broke a window with a paving stone and climbed into the home.
HUGHES is in custody and has been booked on felony charges of first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building.
