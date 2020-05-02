New Skill

REELWORLD's REEL2MEDIA has launched a new AMAZON Alexa skill for children. "YAK TALK BACK!," the company's first smart speaker skill, gives children short stories followed by three questions designed to get the children to converse about their days and feelings. The skill is updated daily and is available in NORTH AMERICA and the U.K.

REEL2MEDIA co-founder MIKE THOMAS said, "Like many parents, I struggled to get my kids to open up and talk to me about their day and technology was often part of the problem. Studies show that children under 14 now spend twice as long on smartphones as they do talking to their parents! As a father I needed a solution. I realized we could take the technology we’d been working with -- the very thing which often acts as conversational barrier - and turn it on its head. YAK uses technology ‘for good,’ to help families like my own engage more with one another and that’s a result."

THOMAS added, "The feedback we’ve received so far has been amazing. In regard to my own kids, YAK TALK BACK! has been truly transformational. Not only are they now excited to play and share their day but crucially we continue the conversations outside of our Yak sessions. We really believe we’ve hit on something special with YAK and want other families to experience it for themselves."

Co-Founder ANTHONY GAY said, "The world as we know it has been turned upside down in recent weeks following the outbreak of COVID-19. The majority of families are now self-isolating and such actions are bound to have a detrimental impact on our mental health. The experts tell us structure, routine and communication are key to maintaining our emotional well-being. By providing a platform specifically designed to help parents communicate with their kids we hope we can play a small part in helping families through these testing times and make YAK something they look forward to playing daily."

GAY added, "After the podcast revolution it’s now time for smart speakers to take a share of the audio spotlight. The technology is really only just coming into its own and the opportunities it presents are vast. We aim to raise the bar with the quality and relevance of our audio experiences and YAK TALK BACK! is our first step on that journey."

