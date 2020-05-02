WXTU

BEASLEY Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA has canceled is anniversary show, which had been scheduled for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17th at BB&R PAVILION. BRAD PAISLEY had been set to headline.

In a FACEBOOK post, the station says the cancelation is happening “out of an abundance of caution for our artists, fans and staff,” adding that they “look forward to gathering again with you 2021.” Refunds are being issued to fans who had already purchased tickets through TICKETMASTER.

