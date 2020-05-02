Brian Moote

YESTERDAY’s (4/30) nationwide RADIO CARES FEEDING AMERICA EMERGENCY RADIOTHON got personal for new CUMULUS MEDIA Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF)/DALLAS “Wake Up With THE WOLF” morning show co-host BRIAN MOOTE, who joined the station in MARCH. During his show, MOOTE revealed that he grew up in a family that relied on food banks from time to time to “help bridge the gap” in their food supply. He put his mother on the air to talk (via a voice memo) about her experience with food assistance, and learning to accept help without feeling like she was failing her family.

MOOTE then emotionally offered to match his listeners’ donations, up to $1,000, as a way of saying thanks to those people who helped his family by donating to food banks while he was growing up.

Listen to that part of the show here.

