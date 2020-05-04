Movie In Development

VARIETY is reporting that MAXIMUM FUN's 2018 scripted sci-fi comedy podcast "BUBBLE" is in development as an adult animated feature film.

SETH ROGEN and EVAN GOLDBERG's POINT GREY ("SAUSAGE PARTY") is developing the movie version of the podcast, about friends in a dystopian gig economy using an app to hunt for monsters, with SONY PICTURES ANUMATION and MATT TOLMACH PRODUCTIONS ("JUMANJI"). JORDAN MORRIS, who created the podcast, is writing the script as well as serving as co-Exec. Producer.

