Marilyn's Life

A new multi-season podcast from LIFEBITES GLOBAL creates a dramatic narrative of MARILYN MONROE's life. "MARILYN: BEHIND THE ICON," based on GARY VITACCO-ROBLES’ book "ICON: The Life, Times & Films of MARILYN MONROE" with ERIN GAVIN as MONROE and BRAD HYLAND as narrator, is being represented for advertising sales by CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP SALES.

Producer NINA BOSKI said, “Fans around the world have an unending fascination with MARILYN MONROE. But underneath the glamour, there was a real person who struggled tremendously with mental health and addiction issues, which are truly an American epidemic. MARILYN: BEHIND THE ICON will reveal a dramatic narrative that will help MARILYN become more real and even more relatable to millions of fans and for people who are suffering from some of the same issues as the icon.”



CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP SALES Managing Partner SUE FREUND added, “MARILYN: BEHIND THE ICON is such a dynamic story for millions of MARILYN fans. We wanted to take on a project that was different and could tell the icon’s story to the world in a unique and groundbreaking way. The producers of MARILYN: BEHIND THE ICON knock it out the park with their ability to share the MONROE story. They made it come to life -- to entertain, but also to educate the audience at the same time about mental illness and addiction. The podcast gives a voice to MARILYN’s struggles in a way that can help others potentially seek the help she herself so desperately needed. We are excited to get behind such a compelling project!”

