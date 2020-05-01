Downsizings

COVID-19's financial impact has hit MINNEAPOLIS-based HUBBARD RADIO with company-wide layoffs.

CHICAGO-based media journalist ROBERT FEDER reports some serious downsizing moves at HUBBARD RADIO/CHICAGO. Those exiting today included Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE) night jock PHIL MANICKI and overnighter GREG EASTERLING, (224) 217-0552. Gone from AC WSHE (SHE 100.3) are morning show producer/air talent ROBB ROSE, (331) 262-0228, radiorob98@hotmail.com as well as night hawk BRIAN MIDDLETON, (312) 371-4939. Also lost in this downsizing is WDRV Promotion Manager HEATHER TORREY.

Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)'s ERIC IN THE MORNING SHOW with longtime host ERIC FERGUSON took a hard hit, losing both producer CYNTHIA DENICOLO and social media ace MELISSA "MEL D" DEVER. At least six others from various departments were cut as well.

Several personalities have exited HUBBARD Sports KSTP-A (SKOR NORTH)/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS in staff cutbacks related to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic's impact on revenue.

SKOR NORTH Content Dir. and afternoon co-host PHIL MACKEY posted that "PURPLE DAILY" 2-4p host and VIKINGS reporter MATTHEW COLLER, "MACKEY & JUDD WITH RAMIE" co-host and midday "SKOR NORTH LIVE" host RAMIE MAKHLOUF, Social Media Brand Manager SETH AUGER, Assistant Director, Content & Distribution and TWINS reporter/host DEREK WETMORE, promotions staffer and producer ROSS BRENDEL and soccer host JONATHAN HARRISON have exited. MACKEY and JUDD ZULGAD will continue on the air 5-6p (CT) weekdays and as a podcast. COLLER said on TWITTER that he will be starting a podcast and YOUTUBE channel shortly.

MACKEY, in his post at the station website, wrote, "These last 60 days have been REALLY hard on sports media. Especially a new brand like SKOR NORTH, which launched just over a year ago. And a recovery isn’t as simple as flipping a switch. It’s unbelievably frustrating. And great people -- here and elsewhere -- are now in search of work because of it.... we are absolutely crushed, thinking about our teammates right now."

ALL ACCESS also hears that several staffers were cut at News WTOP and News WFED-A (FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK)/WASHINGTON, including Senior Lead Web Developer ZOE SALWEN, Sr. AE DEBORAH MARTINS, Account Mgr. MORGAN VEKEMAN, WFED Editor-in-Chief LISA WOLFE, and production manager GEORGE MOSHOS. Four other open positions will not be filled, and independent WTOP Garden Editor MIKE MCGRATH and WFED "ASK THE CIO" host JOHN THOMAS FLYNN will not be continuing with the stations. SVP/GM JOEL OXLEY will oversee WFED with Exec. Editor JASON MILLER for now.

HUBBARD RADIO Country WIL (NEW COUNTRY 92.3) ST. LOUIS has parted ways with its “BUD AND BROADWAY” morning show, hosted by BUD FORD and JERRY BROADWAY, after more than four years. The pair joined the station for mornings in 2016 (NET NEWS 2/26/16). Prior to WIL, the radio veterans had a three-year stint co-hosting afternoons (and mornings before that) at iHEARTMEDIA Country KTGX (THE TWISTER)/TULSA.

During their time at WIL, BUD AND BROADWAY won both the CMA and ACM Major Market Personality of the Year awards. They are on the hunt for their next opportunity. BROADWAY can be reached at jerrybway@gmail.com and FORD at budfordllc@gmail.com.

HUBBARD RADIO's company-wide job cuts hit Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS in a highly public way with the dismissal of one of the station's highest-profile hosts, former ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH columnist BERNIE MIKLASZ, as one of 20 employees in the cluster to be laid off due to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic's effect on revenues.

The POST-DISPATCH reports that afternoon "THE FAST LANE" co-host RANDY KARRAKER will move to MIKLASZ's 7-10a (CT) slot, pairing with MIKLASZ's co-host MICHELLE SMALLMON. Midday co-host ANTHONY STALTER will move to afternoons to take KARRAKER's place. CARDINALS TV voice DAN MCLAUGHLIN will take over 10-11a, and BRANDON KILEY will take STALTER's place with JAMIE RIVERS for 11a-2p.

At HUBBARD/SEATTLE there are reportedly many people out including Top 40 KQMV (MOViN 92.5) personality JUSTIN BARNES who joined in 2010 as night jock until 2014 when he moved to middays. In addition, BARNES was Social Media Strategist and Social Media Director, and handled a huge portion of the video workload for the station and co-wrote all copy for on-air promotions. Reach him at onairjustin@gmail.com.

The downsizing also hit PHOENIX with Classic Rocker KSLX losing night personality RUSS EGAN who departs after 5 years. He's proficient in Oldies, Classic Hit, Classic Rock and knows SELECTOR, MUSIC MASTER, WIDE ORBIT, ZETTA, ACROBAT. OM, PD, MD, Imaging. Award-winning copywriter and producer with experience in NEW YORK and PHILLY. Hit him up at 480-207-0737 or russeganrocks@gmail.com.

There are also reports of layoffs at HUBBARD/CINCINNATI -- we are researching these departures.

ALL ACCESS will keep you posted on this developing story, If you have been affected by this unfortunate set of circumstances please email ALL ACCESS ... just click here and we will post your information.

