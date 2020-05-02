Miklasz

HUBBARD RADIO's company-wide job cuts hit Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS in a highly public way with the dismissal of one of the station's highest-profile hosts, former ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH columnist BERNIE MIKLASZ, as one of 20 employees in the cluster to be laid off due to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic's effect on revenues.

The POST-DISPATCH reports that afternoon "THE FAST LANE" co-host RANDY KARRAKER will move to MIKLASZ's 7-10a (CT) slot, pairing with MIKLASZ's co-host MICHELLE SMALLMON. Midday co-host ANTHONY STALTER will move to afternoons to take KARRAKER's place. CARDINALS TV voice DAN MCLAUGHLIN will take over 10-11a, and BRANDON KILEY will take STALTER's place with JAMIE RIVERS for 11a-2p.

