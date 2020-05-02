-
Bernie Miklasz Among Cuts At WXOS (101 ESPN)/St. Louis
May 1, 2020 at 4:11 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
HUBBARD RADIO's company-wide job cuts hit Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS in a highly public way with the dismissal of one of the station's highest-profile hosts, former ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH columnist BERNIE MIKLASZ, as one of 20 employees in the cluster to be laid off due to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic's effect on revenues.
The POST-DISPATCH reports that afternoon "THE FAST LANE" co-host RANDY KARRAKER will move to MIKLASZ's 7-10a (CT) slot, pairing with MIKLASZ's co-host MICHELLE SMALLMON. Midday co-host ANTHONY STALTER will move to afternoons to take KARRAKER's place. CARDINALS TV voice DAN MCLAUGHLIN will take over 10-11a, and BRANDON KILEY will take STALTER's place with JAMIE RIVERS for 11a-2p.
-