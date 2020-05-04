Gifford

The MICHAEL J. FOX FOUNDATION FOR PARKINSON'S RESEARCH is launching a limited-series podcast on WEDNESDAY (5/6) addressing the issue of dealing with the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic with Parkinson's disease.

The series, part of the ongoing PARKINSON'S PODCAST, will be hosted by CORUS ENTERTAINMENT National Dir. of Talk Radio and News-Talk CKNW-A-Traffic CHMJ-A/VANCOUVER Sr. PD LARRY GIFFORD, who also hosts the "WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU PARKINSON'S" podcast for CORUS' CURIOSCAST network. The show, posting every other WEDNESDAY, will give practical advice for Parkinson's patients and caregivers, including on telemedicine appointments, social isolation with in-home care, and mindfulness and physical exercise.

Neurologist and FOX FOUNDATION VP/Medical Communications RACHEL DOLHUN, MD said, "Whether you are 37 or 73, living through a pandemic of this scale is new for all of us -- and navigating the Parkinson’s journey adds another layer of challenge. Our Foundation is committed to helping people with Parkinson’s live their best lives with the disease through a wide range of engagement opportunities. Connecting with the worldwide PD community through a limited series podcast allows us to provide credible, accurate and up-to-date information, while offering advice, insight and hope."

"I’m honored to be a part of this important project. Parkinson’s is already a very lonely disease, add self-isolation and social distancing to it and it’s a recipe for feeling disconnected, anxious and depressed,” said GIFFORD. "The podcast is an accessible and intimate way to help bring our community together, ask and answer questions, sort fact from fiction and provide the important information they need to remain healthy and active during this time."

