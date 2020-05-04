Stephens

LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Country KZPK (WILD COUNTRY 99)/ST. CLOUD, MN has launched the “Books with BROOK” YOUTUBE aeries in conjunction with SCHOLASTIC. MD/afternoon personality BROOK STEPHENS will be narrating a different a different children's book each week through the end of JUNE.

Before COVID-19, STEPHENS and SCHOLASTIC had already teamed up to bring free books to classrooms and celebrate reading. Now, in this time of distance learning, they have taken the program virtual.

“Books with BROOK” is also partnering with the KIDS & PARENTS EXPO and the FIRST STEPS BABY EXPO for live reading events this fall.

Listen to STEPHENS read “The Invisible Boy,” and follow along with the illustrations, here.

