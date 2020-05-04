Madonna (Credit: JStone/Shutterstock)

MADONNA said that she has tested positive for CORONAVIRUS antibodies. She went on her “QUARANTINE DIARY” series of INSTAGRAM videos and announced the positive antibody test results and offered more comments from her lockdown.

MADONNA said, “I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I’m going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in, I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

HUFFPOST has more.

