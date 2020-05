ALT Off, AC The Wave 105.9 On

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP Alternative KPOI (ALT 105.9)/HONOLULU has flipped to AC as THE WAVE 105.9.

KPOI had rebranded to ALT 105.9, HAWAII'S REAL ALTERNATIVE almost six years ago. THE WAVE 105.9 format launched last FRIDAY (5/1) at 5p.

