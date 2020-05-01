More Names/Downsizings

HUBBARD RADIO Chairman/CEO GINNY MORRIS released a company-wide memo which ALL ACCESS has obtained, regarding the downsizings.

Hello Everyone,

Today is a very tough and unprecedented day at HUBBARD RADIO. The extended and extreme revenue challenges that we are experiencing as a result of government mandated shutdowns due to COVID-19 have forced us to make some very difficult decisions about our workforce. Each of our markets except those in NORTHERN MINNESOTA (but including the TWIN CITIES) have experienced the news of a reduction in their workforce today.

Earlier on in this COVID journey, I shared with you that we hoped this step could be avoided but the financial challenges are just too great and we still have no insight on when any, much less all, of our markets will begin to experience some relief. We couldn’t wait any longer to make a move toward a more efficient operating model.

The decisions faced by each of your local leaders was very difficult and in each of our markets, we are saying goodbye to good friends and trusted colleagues. Please join me in thanking them for their many contributions during their time with the company and in wishing them only the very best in the future.

As we turn the page toward the future, I am encouraged to report that as car traffic increases in our markets, radio listening levels lift accordingly. During this unprecedented time, each of our on-air teams have done an exemplary job of tending to the needs of our listeners. Whether from their homes or a studio, the programming teams have further proven to our listeners, friends and fans that we are here for them in good times as well as in challenging times.

Our sales teams have been working hard every day to help our advertising partners craft their messages for today and/or to prepare for a day when they will return to our airwaves and digital platforms. We have controlled what we could in constructive and creative ways and I believe we are well positioned for our communities’ and country’s ‘Grand Re-Opening.’ Our advertising partners know that we are here for them in good times as well as in challenging times.

Many of you are likely wondering “is this the end to the changes?” I certainly hope so but the simple truth is that we will need to continue to be responsive to the environment we are living and operating in. My greatest hope, of course, is that the loosening of restrictions in some of our markets will continue and build and advertisers and consumer alike will begin to gain confidence in spending and investing again. It’s pretty hard to advertise if your doors are closed and that is the position that a great many of our advertising partners find themselves in.

Please know that we continue to put your health and safety at the top of our list of priorities. Accordingly, when we do return to our offices all appropriate steps will be taken.

Thank you all for the very hard work you are doing on behalf of the company during this very difficult time in our history. It does not go unnoticed and it is not unappreciated.

With a heavy and hopeful heart,

GINNY

Updating COVID-19's financial impact on MINNEAPOLIS-based HUBBARD RADIO with company-wide layoffs (NET NEWS 5/1), a number of new layoffs became public over the weekend and are now listed below.

CHICAGO-based media journalist ROBERT FEDER reports some serious downsizing moves at HUBBARD RADIO/CHICAGO. Those exiting today included Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE) night jock PHIL MANICKI and overnighter GREG EASTERLING, (224) 217-0552. Gone from AC WSHE (SHE 100.3) are morning show producer/air talent ROBB ROSE, (331) 262-0228, radiorob98@hotmail.com as well as night hawk BRIAN MIDDLETON, (312) 371-4939. Also lost in this downsizing is WDRV Promotion Manager HEATHER TORREY.

Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)'s ERIC IN THE MORNING SHOW with longtime host ERIC FERGUSON took a hard hit, losing both producer CYNTHIA DENICOLO and social media ace MELISSA "MEL D" DEVER. At least six others from various departments were cut as well.

Several personalities have exited HUBBARD Sports KSTP-A (SKOR NORTH)/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS in staff cutbacks related to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic's impact on revenue.

SKOR NORTH Content Dir. and afternoon co-host PHIL MACKEY posted that "PURPLE DAILY" 2-4p host and VIKINGS reporter MATTHEW COLLER, "MACKEY & JUDD WITH RAMIE" co-host and midday "SKOR NORTH LIVE" host RAMIE MAKHLOUF, Social Media Brand Manager SETH AUGER, Assistant Director, Content & Distribution and TWINS reporter/host DEREK WETMORE, promotions staffer and producer ROSS BRENDEL and soccer host JONATHAN HARRISON have exited. MACKEY and JUDD ZULGAD will continue on the air 5-6p (CT) weekdays and as a podcast. COLLER said on TWITTER that he will be starting a podcast and YOUTUBE channel shortly.

MACKEY, in his post at the station website, wrote, "These last 60 days have been REALLY hard on sports media. Especially a new brand like SKOR NORTH, which launched just over a year ago. And a recovery isn’t as simple as flipping a switch. It’s unbelievably frustrating. And great people -- here and elsewhere -- are now in search of work because of it.... we are absolutely crushed, thinking about our teammates right now."

ALL ACCESS also hears that several staffers were cut at News WTOP and News WFED-A (FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK)/WASHINGTON, including Senior Lead Web Developer ZOE SALWEN, Sr. AE DEBORAH MARTINS, Account Mgr. MORGAN VEKEMAN, WFED Editor-in-Chief LISA WOLFE, and production manager GEORGE MOSHOS. Four other open positions will not be filled, and independent WTOP Garden Editor MIKE MCGRATH and WFED "ASK THE CIO" host JOHN THOMAS FLYNN will not be continuing with the stations. SVP/GM JOEL OXLEY will oversee WFED with Exec. Editor JASON MILLER for now.

HUBBARD RADIO Country WIL (NEW COUNTRY 92.3) ST. LOUIS has parted ways with its “BUD AND BROADWAY” morning show, hosted by BUD FORD and JERRY BROADWAY, after more than four years. The pair joined the station for mornings in 2016 (NET NEWS 2/26/16). Prior to WIL, the radio veterans had a three-year stint co-hosting afternoons (and mornings before that) at iHEARTMEDIA Country KTGX (THE TWISTER)/TULSA.

During their time at WIL, BUD AND BROADWAY won both the CMA and ACM Major Market Personality of the Year awards. They are on the hunt for their next opportunity. BROADWAY can be reached at jerrybway@gmail.com and FORD at budfordllc@gmail.com.

In addition to BUD AND BROADWAY, WIL has lost PD/Brand Content Dir. and air personality DANNY MONTANA. A veteran of more than 20 years at the station, MONTANA was upped from APD/MD to his most recent role last year (NET NEWS 1/23/19). He can be reached at dmontana9900@gmail.com or (314) 409-2313.

Also leaving WIL is Promotions Dir. RACHEL COOK, who has held that post since JUNE of 2016. She oversaw all contesting, social media, and on-site events for the station. Reach out to her at rachel.r.cook@gmail.com.

HUBBARD Adult Hits WARH (106.5 THE ARCH)/ST. LOUIS has a slew of changes: afternooner ROBERT FITHEN is out and night stud BRYCE JONES is out. Over at sister Alternative KPNT (105.7 THE POINT), MD/middayer DONNY FANDANGO will add FITHEN's afternoon duties to his schedule.

HUBBARD's company-wide job cuts also hit Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS in a highly public way with the dismissal of one of the station's highest-profile hosts, former ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH columnist BERNIE MIKLASZ, as one of 20 employees in the cluster to be laid off due to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic's effect on revenues.

The POST-DISPATCH reports that afternoon "THE FAST LANE" co-host RANDY KARRAKER will move to MIKLASZ's 7-10a (CT) slot, pairing with MIKLASZ's co-host MICHELLE SMALLMON. Midday co-host ANTHONY STALTER will move to afternoons to take KARRAKER's place. CARDINALS TV voice DAN MCLAUGHLIN will take over 10-11a, and BRANDON KILEY will take STALTER's place with JAMIE RIVERS for 11a-2p.

At HUBBARD/SEATTLE there are reportedly many people out including Top 40 KQMV (MOViN 92.5) personality JUSTIN BARNES who joined in 2010 as night jock until 2014 when he moved to middays. In addition, BARNES was Social Media Strategist and Social Media Director, and handled a huge portion of the video workload for the station and co-wrote all copy for on-air promotions. Reach him at onairjustin@gmail.com.

Also out in the SEATTLE cluster is TORI DUNN, who was Marketing Dir. at Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL) since MARCH 2018. Prior to that she was Promotions Dir. at AC KRWM for two years, and before that I was across town at ENTERCOM Country KKWF in promotions as well. Reach her at (253) 241-8147 or dunnvs@gmail.com.

The downsizing also hit PHOENIX with Classic Rocker KSLX losing night personality RUSS EGAN who departs after five years. He's proficient in Oldies, Classic Hit, Classic Rock and knows SELECTOR, MUSIC MASTER, WIDE ORBIT, ZETTA, ACROBAT. OM, PD, MD, Imaging. Award-winning copywriter and producer with experience in NEW YORK and PHILLY. Hit him up at 480-207-0737 or russeganrocks@gmail.com.

There are also reports of layoffs at HUBBARD/CINCINNATI and so far we've heard from Production Dir. RAY ANDERSON, former morning show host, current midday host and afternoon co-host for 11 years at AC WREW (MIX 94.9)/CINCINNATI. Find him at razorrayanderson@gmail.com.

