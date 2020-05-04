$10,000 Raised

FRIDAY night, MAY 1st, from 7 to 10P (ET) was the kick-off of #United4Cincy, a virtual community telethon produced by NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES, directed by NUVOODOO's RUSS GILBERT, and hosted by CUMULUS/CINCINNATI's "Married With Microphones" morning team CHRIS O'BRIEN and JANEEN COYLE on Classic Hits 103.5 WGRR.

The #United4Cincy telethon streamed on YOUTUBE and at www.United4Cincy.com and benefited the UNITED WAY OF GREATER CINCINNATI’s long-term COVID19 relief efforts.

The #United4Cincy telethon highlighted CINCINNATI’s talented arts, food and culture scenes and featured artists and personalities including: JEWEL, ONEREPUBLIC, TRAIN, BIG & RICH, CARLY PEARCE, ZACHARY GABBARD of THE BUFFALO KILLERS/GABBARD BROS, NAKED KARATE GIRLS, BRONSON ARROYO, JIM SCOTT, BESTSELLING AUTHOR CURTIS SITTENFELD, and many others including JERRY SPRINGER.

Telethon viewers donated over $10,000 FRIDAY night, which will fund direct relief to residents in a 10-county region in SOUTHWEST OHIO, SOUTHEAST INDIANA and NORTHERN KENTUCKY.

NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES President/CEO and #United4Cincy Exec. Sponsor CAROLYN GILBERT said: “When I went to sketch out the credits, I realized there were over 100 people from the entertainment, municipal, religious and service communities to thank. It truly does take a volunteer village to pull off something like this.

"As we debut our latest capability – the NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD – I’m delighted to thank DAVE CROWL from CUMULUS/CINCINNATI, MIKE McVAY of McVAY MEDIA and our Executive Producer, PJ KLING, who serves as NUVOODOO’ s VP/Product & Business Development when not re-honing his PD chores. At a time that’s putting stress on everyone, it’s great for the spirit to see so many people come together to help those who truly need our help. UNITED WAY OF CINCINNATI’s COVID-19 Response Fund is guaranteed to make a difference to the most vulnerable in our community.”

