Fred Jacobs

The focus of JACOBS MEDIA President FRED JACOBS' blog is simple and to the point as he writes:

"Welcome to BIZARRO WORLD!

"If you were a reader of SUPERMAN comics back in the early DC days, you may remember this fictional, broken-mirror reflection of our world. It was a square-shaped planet where all the inhabitants were strange opposites of favorite characters, like LOIS LANE, JIMMY OLSEN, and even SUPERMAN.

"And every time I've walked outside in the past few weeks or jumped into my car to run that rare errand, I can't help but think about this strange, make-believe planet from the page of comic books back in the 1960's.

"Except what we're going through right now is the real deal. It's bizarre alright, but it's our reality, at least for the time being. And with every scene depicting empty landmarks, gas routinely under $2 (except most of us aren't driving much), and wearing masks and latex gloves, it's a constant reminder this is not normal."

Bottomline: Focus on your audience and their needs ... stop worrying about your ratings. For the full story, click here.

