The RADIO CARES: FEEDING AMERICA EMERGENCY RADIOTHON raised $500,146 for FEEDING AMERICA's COVID-19 hunger relief efforts last THURSDAY (4/30). The event included over 10,000 radio stations across the U.S., closing with a $20,000 donation from SCOTT and SANDI BORCHETTA and BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP to put the total over the $500,000 mark. Funds raised by the radiothon, the brainchild of ADAMS RADIO GROUP Pres./CEO RON STONE with CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE EVP/Content & Audience BRIAN PHILIPS, will provide 5 million meals for Americans living with hunger.

STONE said, "I will be forever grateful to every broadcaster that made the decision to participate in this historic Radiothon. Together we accomplished something that had never been done before in our 100 plus years, a nationwide radio event to raise money to help those who truly need our help. It is my sincere hope that this is the first of many annual events to come.""

PHILIPS said, "For us, it is impressive that this money is the sum of so many smaller individual contributions; sacrifices from determined people who made up a democracy of giving, at a time when money is tight."" He added, "Listeners answered the call from their favorite stations, large and small, unified by the cause of American hunger. Our listeners represent the most generous cross-section of America. There exists a bond among them that no crisis can break. CUMULUS is always proud when what we do moves people."

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA said, "All executives and artists at the BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP have had a long-standing relationship with FEEDING AMERICA and we’ve led programs that have sent more than 50 million meals to FEEDING AMERICA food banks. Arguably, now more than ever, they need our support and we’re proud to answer the call.”

Among the event's sponsors and organizers were BENZTOWN, VIPOLOGY, GEN MEDIA PARTNERS, MARKETRON, MCVAY MEDIA, LEADSRX, and DOLLINGER STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION.

