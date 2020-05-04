Cat Thomas

HUBBARD RADIO/SEATTLE has announced that CAT THOMAS will become the Brand & Content Director at Top 40 KQMV (MOVIN 92.5) and AC KRWM (WARM 106.9), transferring from HUBBARD’s “BROOKE & JEFFREY” affiliate WSHE (SHE 100.3)/CHICAGO, effective TODAY.

THOMAS is replacing MOVIN 92.5 PD RICKY VILLA and KRWM Brand & Content Director RON HARRELL.

CAT's duties in CHICAGO at WSHE are being absorbed by WTMX VP/Brand & Content JIMMY STEAL.

HUBBARD/SEATTLE Operations Manager SCOTT MAHALICK said, “We are fortunate to have CAT to lead our successful team in SEATTLE and bring his gift of talent coaching and multi-format experience to the NORTHWEST."

THOMAS remarked, “After the success with SHE 100.3 as an affiliate it’ll be exciting to work with the BROOKE AND JEFFREY MORNING SHOW in person. I’ve been a fan since I first heard them; they’re funny, engaging and bring their best every day. Both WARM 106.9 and MOVIN 92.5 have outstanding, successful air talent. I look forward to being a member of those winning teams and doing my best to help and support them.”

HUBBARD/SEATTLE VP/Market Mgr. WHEELER MORRIS, noted, “I know CAT to be a passionate winner and wonderful person. These successful staffs and brands deserve the best programmer available, and we welcome CAT."

HUBBARD/CHICAGO VP/Market Mgr. JEFF ENGLAND added, "I am sad to see him leave HUBBARD/CHICAGO. CAT has done an amazing job orchestrating the growth of SHE 100.3 to top 5 rank performance in key demos in the very competitive Chicago market. I know I speak for everyone here, we will miss CAT’s competitive drive, operational expertise, quick wit, and southern charm.”

CAT hails from NORTH CAROLINA. His programming career includes WZYP/HUNTSVILLE, WPHR (POWER 108)/CLEVELAND, WAPE/JACKSONVILLE, and OM at

ENTERCOM/AUSTIN.

