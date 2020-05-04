Sessions

TRUIDEATION is bringing together MUSICARES and TWITCH for a two-hour virtual festival, SESSIONS, on four consecutive WEDNESDAYS, starting this week on MAY 6th at 1p PT/4p ET on TWITCH, with subequent shows on MAY 13th, 20th and 27th featuring MATT PINFIELD as host.

Guests CAM, SKIP MARLEY, STEVE EARLE, BRANDY CLARK and DJ TWIN SHADOW will kick it off the fun playing and talking about the music they love. Confirmed guests for future episodes include ALLIE X, BRYCE VINE, CAVETOWN, DAWES, EMPRESS OF, HANSON, JULIA MICHAELS, KAT DUNNING, MAX, RANDY RAINBOW, SALT CATHEDRAL and more.

The FESTIVAL will take place on the front page of TWITCH (link here) and will feature four musical acts and host PINFIELD on a single screen. Conversation, collaboration and performances will be intertwined, with each artist performing two songs and a guest DJ to kick off and close out each episode.

Viewers can contribute to the MUSICARES COVID-19 RELIEF FUND via a “DONATE HERE” button or online at tiltify.com/@sessions/sessions.

Audio sponsor LOGITECH, AUDIO-TECHNICA and eSports streaming partner WAVEFORM.GG will ensure that the sound and visuals are broadcast standard.

« see more Net News