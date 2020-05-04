Dream Team

A new podcast from iHEARTRADIO and DIVERSION PODCASTS highlights, with never-before-heard recorded interviews, one particularly interesting chapter in basketball history that got some attention in ESPN's currently-running CHICAGO BULLS documentary "THE LAST DANCE": the 1992 U.S. men's Olympic basketball team, better known as the DREAM TEAM. "THE DREAM TEAM TAPES" is hosted by SPORTS ILLUSTRATED writer JACK MCCALLUM and debuts MAY 18th with two episodes featuring MICHAEL JORDAN, LARRY BIRD, CHARLES BARKLEY, and KARL MALONE.

"We’re overjoyed to debut DIVERSION PODCASTS with a show as engaging and well-timed as 'THE DREAM TEAM TAPES,' with writing talent as reputable as Jack McCallum, and with a partner as strong as iHEARTRADIO," said DIVERSION PODCASTS CEO SCOTT WAXMAN. "It’s an incredible way to kick off our new network."

iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Lead Exec. Producer Of Sports SEAN TITONE added, "iHEART is thrilled to partner with DIVERSION PODCASTS on a series that will offer audiences an opportunity to listen to never-before-heard audio from the greatest NBA players of all time, with riveting stories told from the perspective of renowned sportswriter and author JACK MCCALLUM, who was there with them through every step of their journey to Olympic gold."

"I captured this incredible audio material with the guys from The DREAM TEAM," said MCCALLUM. "DIVERSION worked with me to create what I hope will be a really entertaining podcast about a great time in hoops. And, with iHEARTRADIO, we now have the perfect partner to reach fans young and old."

DIVERSION has three more shows coming in JUNE, "THE GOOD ASSASSIN" (JUNE 1st), "THE WAR QUEENS" (JUNE 15th), and "GUEST OF HONOR" (JUNE 29th).

« see more Net News