Cady Groves

Singer-songwriter CADY GROVES has passed away in her TENNESSEE home at the age of 30 from natural causes. GROVES, an EMPORIA, KS native, was best known for her 2009 EP, "A Month of Sundays," and three follow-up EPs. She spent the last year working on new material with the team from SHANE MCANALLY's publishing company, SMACKSONGS, as she transitioned from Pop to Country. She had recently signed with the THIRTY TIGERS label, with plans for a Summer 2020 release in the works.

GROVES’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE or MUSICARES. GROVES was excited about her new recordings and getting out on the road to support them.

