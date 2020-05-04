Thursday Webinar

EDISON RESEARCH will present data from its annual "Moms & Media Report" in a webinar on THURSDAY (5/7) at 2p (ET).

The presentation will be given by VP MELISSA DECESARE and will offer new data on mothers' media habits and behaviors with previously unreleased data from the INFINITE DIAL report as well as new research fielded in APRIL related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registrants for the free webinar will also receive a copy of the report when published.

Register here.

