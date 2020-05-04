Natalia Damini On 96.5 Kiss FM

CONCORE ENTERTAINMENT star NATALIA DAMINI will perform her new hit PACEMAKER (f/ PETEY PABLO) on an IG LIVE TOMORROW with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WAKS (96.5 KISS FM)/CLEVELAND at 2p (ET) for the station's SOCIAL KISSTANCE series.

96.5 KISS FM PD JAVA JOEL MURPHY will roll out the virtual red carpet for NATALIA ... make sure you connect!

If you'd like to have your artists appear on an upcoming 96.5 KISS FM SOCIAL KISSTANCE on IG LIVE, hit up JAVA here.

