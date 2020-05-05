Dat Boi Squeeze (Photo: Spudds McKenzie)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, the global publishing arm of WARNER MUSIC GROUP recently signed an exclusive, worldwide co-publishing agreement with Hip-Hop producer DAT BOI SQUEEZE.

The ATLANTA based producer is best known for his work with 30 ROC to create RODDY RICCH’s ATLANTIC RECORDS RIAA quadruple-platinum song “The Box.”

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC U.S Pres/A&R RYAN PRESS said, “SQUEEZE is an incredible rising talent with a gift for making unforgettable beats. His work on 'The Box' has paved the way for him to break through this year. This is such an important moment for SQUEEZE, and I know we’re going to accomplish amazing things with him, SLOAN, and the rest of the team over at BOOMBERG and 1209.”

SQUEEZE added, “The real game changer for me was being able to work with RODDY RICCH. Now I’m excited to partner with RYAN, BRANDRA, and the rest of the WARNER CHAPPELL fam to create more of these opportunities through their network of great artists, producers, and songwriters.”

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Sr Dir./A&R, BRANDRA RINGO commented “I was immediately drawn to SQUEEZE’s intense work ethic and focus. 'The Box' just happened really organically and quickly became a worldwide sensation. We’re already pairing SQUEEZE with major R&B and Hip-Hop artists, and I can’t wait to see what he produces next.”

SQUEEZE has also collaborated on projects with YO GOTTI, KASH DOLL, FUTURE, and others.

