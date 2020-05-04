Year-Over-Year Growth

The INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF THE PHONOGRAPHIC INDUSTRY's (IFPI) "Global Music Report 2020" states the global recorded music industry generated $20.2 billion in wholesale revenues in 2019.

This figure was up 8.2% on the prior year ($18.7 billion). The good news for record companies in 2019 included a softening of physical music revenue decline, down by just 5.3% year-on-year to $4.4 billion.

However, with the exception of streaming, digital revenues slipped 15% on the back of a decline across multiple markets in download revenues.

