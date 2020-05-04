-
Global Recorded Music Industry Revenues Grow Again Topping $20 Billion Last Year
May 5, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF THE PHONOGRAPHIC INDUSTRY's (IFPI) "Global Music Report 2020" states the global recorded music industry generated $20.2 billion in wholesale revenues in 2019.
This figure was up 8.2% on the prior year ($18.7 billion). The good news for record companies in 2019 included a softening of physical music revenue decline, down by just 5.3% year-on-year to $4.4 billion.
However, with the exception of streaming, digital revenues slipped 15% on the back of a decline across multiple markets in download revenues.
MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more here.
-