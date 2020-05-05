AM All-Digital

RADIO ONE OF INDIANA, LLC has applied for experimental authority to operate Urban AC WTLC-A/INDIANAPOLIS in all-digital mode for one year beginning on or before JUNE 1st. The station wants to test the MA3 mode of HD RADIO with a main channel and a digital multicast channel, the latter feature described as the "next step" in testing after the MA3 mode was tested in single-channel fashion at WWFD-A/FREDERICK, MD.

"WTLC will introduce an HD RADIO MA3 multicast feature into a top 50 NIELSEN radio market with consequent publicity to gauge listener interest in the purchase of AM multicast receivers," the filing states. "Each of the multicast channels will be carried on in-market analog FM translators to encourage listeners to seek out AM multicast receivers."

The station simulcasts on W236CR and W224DI.

« see more Net News