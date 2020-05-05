Digital Division

ENTRAVISION has launched a digital division incorporating its various digital sales and marketing platforms. ENTRAVISION DIGITAL includes its programmatic DSP platform Smadex, its audio sales platform AudioEngage, its video ad sales platform ScrollerAds, the international data management platform Dataxpand, and its U.S. marketing platform for Hispanic marketing and sales.

“By combining our comprehensive digital capabilities into ENTRAVISION DIGITAL advertisers and agencies have a single source to access a rich combination of audiences, media, performance solutions, and consumer insights,” said Chairman/CEO WALTER F. ULLOA. “ENTRAVISION has a global reach and is an exceptional complement to our television, radio and digital media assets serving the U.S. Hispanic market. We are excited to extend the ENTRAVISION brand to these businesses and look forward to continued success in the media technology marketplace.”

“Our digital solutions have been very successful in connecting content and technology with targeted audiences, benefiting app marketers and multicultural advertisers,” said ENTRAVISION DIGITAL Pres. LUIS BARRAGUÉ. “We believe we have created a unique and comprehensive digital offering and will continue to evaluate potential acquisitions that would accelerate growth and complement our culture and mission.”

