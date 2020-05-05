Debuts In Jacksonville

iHEARTMEDIA has flipped WKSL-HD2-W247CF/JACKSONVILLE from simulcasting Sports WFXJ-A (930 THE GAME) to Regional Mexican as EL PATRÓN 97.3, PURA MUSICA PERRONA, using iHEARTMEDIA's national EL PATRON format from sister Regional Mexican KOY-A-K229DB (EL PATRON)/PHOENIX.

“I am grateful to be part of a company that sees Hispanic growth in JACKSONVILLE, by adding another radio station and Hispanic brand to our market,” said JACKSONVILLE IHEARTLATINO GSM JORGE LOPEZ. “With this launch, we confirm our commitment to the community and our solid growth in the communications industry in NORTH FLORIDA, covering 100% of the Hispanic market with our ‘RUMBA’ brand and now with ‘EL PATRÓN.’”

SVP PJ GONZÁLEZ added, “With the launch of EL PATRÓN 97.3, we are proud to continue being the leader of JACKSONVILLE’s Hispanic media landscape.” “This move puts us in a position to super-serve our listeners and the community with a unique mix of Banda, Norteño and other genres that are core to the Regional Mexican format.”

The EL PATRÓN 97.3 on-air lineup mirrors the national roster, with RICO HERNANDEZ 6-10a (ET), LUIS TREVINO middays 10a-3p, CELINA MARTINEZ 3-7p, and SAMUEL "EL CAPI" RAMIREZ 7p-midnight.

