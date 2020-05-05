For King & Country--Happy Together

Following their groundbreaking debut on ABC-TV's GOOD MORNING AMERICA, CURB/WORD ENTERTAINMENT four-time GRAMMY winning duo FOR KING & COUNTRY have unveiled the official video for “Together (feat. KIRK FRANKLIN and TORI KELLY).”

In the video, which received over half a million views in its first 12 hours, JOEL and LUKE SMALLBONE join FRANKLIN and KELLY, and thousands of those affected by the pandemic to show what it means to be TOGETHER during these unprecedented times.

“We are so grateful that ‘Together’ has finally found its way from our hearts to your ears,” the SMALLBONE brothers shared in an INSTAGRAM statement. “Thank you to KIRK FRANKLIN and TORI KELLY for your extraordinary spirit, and to all of you who lent us your stories and voices to make this music video possible. We hope that this video offers a bit of light and ‘togetherness’ during this time.”

With each artist filming in isolation, all four of them join together with thousands of those directly affected by COVID-19 to share personal messages of struggle, perseverance, and optimism. Those messages of hope, paired with expertly crafted pop melodies and harmonies, turn FOR KING & COUNTRY’s latest video into a siren song for those struggling during this time.

You can watch the video, filmed with social distancing guidelines in place, by clicking here.

