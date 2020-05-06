See You Next Year

Due to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic, JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) has decided to postpone the first JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST in BOULDER, CO, scheduled for AUGUST 4-7, until AUGUST 2021.

However, JBE is working with the artists previously announced to create a VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST 2020 (VSF) on the JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT FACEBOOK page on the evenings of AUGUST 5th-6th with a virtual tip jar directly connected to the MUSICARES COVID-19 RELIEF FUND, benefiting live music workers and musicians who can’t earn a living again until large gatherings are permitted.

More details and the artists who will perform will be revealed soon, including information on a TRIPLE A WATCH PARTY in JBE’s VIRTUAL FOX BALCONY on ZOOM, where the Triple A community can opt-in to hang out and watch the performances and Award announcements together.

“I want to thank all the artists and labels that had committed to play and support SUMMITFEST 2020, as well as everyone who was planning to attend,” said JBE President JACK BARTON. “It’s also important to thank the entire TRIPLE A community that has supported this event since its original inception under the GAVIN banner and throughout the decades. It is the talented and passionate artists, radio personnel, promotion community and managers who believe in the format that make events like this possible.

"JBE is merely the conduit for you to share your passion, knowledge, and music, and we appreciate you offering us the opportunity to help you fulfill your missions. We’re excited to virtually connect with VSF and we can’t wait to welcome you back to BOULDER in 2021 when this international health situation has improved.”

SUMMITFEST 2021 will take place AUGUST 3rd-6th, 2021 at the FOX THEATRE and EMBASSY SUITES in BOULDER, CO, as had been planned for this year. ALL ACCESS will remain on board as Official Media Sponsor.

For details on hotel reservations and registration for 2020 send your requests to

summitfest@jackbartonentertainment.com.

