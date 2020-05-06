Can You Do It In The Mix?

U.K.'s BRIGHTON MUSIC CONFERENCE has partnered with the charity LAST NIGHT A DJ SAVED MY LIFE (LNADJ) and issued an invitation to DJ's around the world to take part in Set For Love, the world's largest simultaneous DJ live-stream event that's happening MAY 8-10.

The event will raise funds for their COVID-19 Emergency Appeal supporting projects in the developing world.

Whether you're a bedroom DJ or global superstar, promoter or record label ... you can get involved. Sign up at setforlove.org and you’ll receive a DJ welcome pack with all the info you need. Already more than 1500 DJ's have signed up.

Click here to listen as LNADJ Ambassador, Nightmares On Wax, describes how it came about. And for those who would just like to donate, click here.

