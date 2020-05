Winners

The NEW YORK STATE BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of its 2020 Excellence In Broadcasting Award.

The radio winners include:

Large Market Radio:

Outstanding Commercial: EMMIS Urban AC WBLS/NEW YORK, “HEZEKIAH WALKER with MAJOR WORLD”

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: WBLS, “WBLS Paycheck”

Outstanding Public Service Announcement/Campaign: FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK, "Strike a Chord: Healthy Aging"

Outstanding Public Affairs Program Or Series: WFUV, “CITYSCAPE: Walk With FRANK -- Raising PTSD Awareness”

Outstanding Spot News: ENTERCOM News WINS-A/NEW YORK, "JERSEY CITY Shootout"

Outstanding Newscast: WINS, “Newscast 12/12/19”

Outstanding Feature: ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK, "THE MICHAEL KAY SHOW: Frustrating Fans"

Outstanding Morning Show: EMMIS Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK, EBRO DARDEN, "EBRO IN THE MORNING"

Outstanding Radio Show: WEPN-F, “THE MICHAEL KAY SHOW”

Outstanding Sports Coverage: WFUV, “BROOKS KOEPKA’S Coronation”

Outstanding Interview: iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3)/NEW YORK, “The PORT AUTHORITY Supervisor Reveals His 9/11 Cancer”

Outstanding Editorial/Commentary: WEPN, “MICHAEL KAY Celebrates ELI MANNING”

Outstanding Use Of Audio: WEPN, “ELI MANNING”

Outstanding Live On-Scene: WEPN, “THE MICHAEL KAY SHOW Holiday Broadcast”

Outstanding Use Of Digital Platforms: WINS, “1010 WINS Digital”

Outstanding Podcast: WFUV, “LIFE IN THE MINORS: WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS”

Medium Market Radio:

Outstanding Commercial: iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WPYX/ALBANY, “LIA NISSAN JUNE 2019 Game Show”

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: COX RADIO GROUP Top 40 WBLI/LONG ISLAND, “CMG LONG ISLAND: Shop Local Porch Pirates"

Outstanding Public Service Announcement/Campaign: WPYX, “ALBANY’s First Responder Of The Month”

Outstanding Public Affairs Program Or Series: WXXI PUBLIC BROADCASTING COUNCIL News-Talk WXXI-A-Classical WXXI-F/ROCHESTER,“The Debate Over Marijuana Legalization”

Outstanding Spot News: iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHAM-A/ROCHESTER, "The Funeral for Officer ORTIZ"

Outstanding Newscast: WHAM, “Morning News 2/11/20”

Outstanding Feature: WXXI, "Mission Mustang"

Outstanding Morning Show: GALAXY Classic Rock WTKW-WTKV (TK99)/SYRACUSE, GOMEZ ADAMS and LISA CHELENZA, “GOMEZ & LISA with JASON ALEXANDER”

Outstanding Radio Show: GALAXY Sports WTLA-A-W249BC (ESPN RADIO 97.7)/SYRACUSE, BRENT AXE, “ON THE BLOCK”

Outstanding Sports Coverage: WESTERN NEW YORK PUBLIC BROADCASTING ASSOCIATION News-Talk WBFO/BUFFALO, “A Shift In The Life Of The 11 Day Power Play”

Outstanding Interview: CONNOISSEUR MEDIA AC WALK/LONG ISLAND, “CHRISTINA KAY Interviews BACKSTREET BOYS”

Outstanding Editorial/Commentary: WHAM, “Some Love For New York’s Dairy Farmers”

Outstanding Use Of Audio: WBFO, “Farm Animals Steal The Stage At WYOMING COUNTY FAIR”

Outstanding Live On-Scene: WAMC INC. News-Talk WAMC-A-F/ALBANY, “TANGLEWOOD 7/26/19”

Outstanding Election Coverage: WBFO, "The 2019 Elections"

Outstanding Use Of Digital Platforms: WTKW, "Food Porn"

Outstanding Social Media Personality: GALAXY Active Rock WKRL-WKLL-WKRH (K-ROCK)/SYRACUSE-UTICA, JOSHUA GROSVENT

Outstanding Live Local Coverage: WKRL, “Quest For The Biggest”

Outstanding Podcast: iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WGY-A-F/ALBANY, “UPSTATE UNSOLVED”

Small Market Radio:

Outstanding Commercial: FINGER LAKES RADIO GROUP AC WNYR-F (MIX 98.5)/GENEVA, NY, “JIM SCHRECK GENEVA HARLEY”

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: FINGER LAKES RADIO GROUP News-Talk WGVA-A/GENEVA, “FINGER LAKES MORNING NEWS Promos”

Outstanding Public Service Announcement/Campaign: WGVA, "The Sex Drive"

Outstanding Public Affairs Program Or Series: FINGER LAKES RADIO GROUP Country WFLR/GENEVA, "Celebrate Service, Celebrate YATES"

Outstanding Spot News: WSKG PUBLIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS COUNCIL News-Talk WSKG-F/BINGHAMTON, “Arrest Of Two People Of Color In ITHACA Leads To Divide With Police”

Outstanding Newscast: FINGER LAKES RADIO GROUP News-Talk WAUB-A-W251AJ/AUBURN, NY, "WAUB NEWS"

Outstanding Feature: WAUB, “A VERY SPECIAL STORY”

Outstanding Morning Show: TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AC WLZW (LITE 98.7)/UTICA, BETH and DAVE COOMBS, "BETH & DAVE IN THE MORNING"

Outstanding Radio Show: VIZELLA MEDIA Sports WPIE-A-W297BI (ESPN ITHACA)/ITHACA, “BETWEEN THE LINES WITH NICK KARSKI: FRASIER/EATON Beef”

Outstanding Sports Coverage: WPIE, “Boys Basketball 2/8/20 MARATHON AT MORAVIA”

Outstanding Interview: WGVA, “JESSICA MCCABE -- How To ADHD”

Outstanding Editorial/Commentary: ITHACA COMMUNITY RADIO Variety WRFI/WATKINS GLEN-ITHACA, “Stamping HARRIET TUBMAN On The $20 Bill At The Watershed”

Outstanding Use Of Audio: WSKG, “On CAYUGA LAKE Researchers Fight Hydrilla”

Outstanding Live On-Scene: WATS BROADCASTING AC WATS-A-WAVR (THE CHOICE)/ELMIRA-CORNING-WAVERLY, "CHRISTMAS Is For Kids"

Outstanding Election Coverage: WSKG, “2019 BROOME COUNTY District Attorney Election”

Outstanding Use Of Digital Platforms: WPIE, ESPN ITHACA

Outstanding Social Media Personality: CDO BROADCASTING AC WCDO-A-F/SIDNEY, NY, "WCDO Sports"

Outstanding Podcast: SUNY-OSWEGO News-Talk WRVO/OSWEGO, NY, “THE HEIDI ALLEN CASE”

College Radio:

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: UTICA COLLEGE Variety WPNR/UTICA, “JOHN BLASHKE: Film At UC Promo”

Outstanding Public Service Announcement/Campaign: SUNY-BROCKPORT Alternative-Top 40 WBSU/BROCKPORT, NY, "Delayed Reactions"

Outstanding Public Affairs Program Or Series: WFUV, “BRONX CONNECTIONS: THE FACES OF GUN VIOLENCE”

Outstanding Spot News: WBSU,“Protests On The Campus Of SUNY BROCKPORT”

Outstanding Newscast: WFUV, “NATALIE MIGLIORE’s Afternoon Newscast”

Outstanding Feature: SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY Jazz-News-Talk WAER/SYRACUSE, “The Road Back”

Outstanding Morning Show: WBSU, “The Only Reason To Wake Up Early On A MONDAY”

Outstanding Radio Show: SUNY-OSWEGO Variety WNYO/OSWEGO, "THE WEEKEND RECAP"

Outstanding Sports Coverage: WFUV, “PETE ALONSO Gives Back”

Outstanding Interview: WBSU, "Out Live Sit Down With GREG HARRIS”

Outstanding Use Of Audio: ITHACA COLLEGE Alternative WICB/ITHACA, “Students Rally, Protest & Fight For Climate Justice In ALBANY”

Outstanding Live On-Scene: WBSU, “Live From The ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME”

Outstanding Election Coverage: WBSU, “2019 Election Night Compilation”

Outstanding Use Of Digital Platforms: WPNR, “Homecoming Throwback Photo Re-Make Campaign”

Outstanding Social Media Personality: WNYO, “MATT & CARL IN THE MORNING”

Outstanding Podcast: WFUV, “PRICKLY POLITICS: WOMEN IN THE ROOM”

Outstanding Classroom Digital Project: WNYO, “MAGIC MIKE XXL: Recreated Sound”

« see more Net News