In 'Virtual' Theatres May 15th

In an effort to raise money for LOUISIANA musicians who have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, EAGLE ROCK ENTERTAINMENT and filmmaker MICHAEL MURPHY are releasing the new award-winning film, "Up From The Streets: NEW ORLEANS: The City Of Music."

Juried Gold Award Winner for Best Feature Documentary at the HOUSTON WORLDFEST FILM FESTIVAL, the film will be shown in more than 50 'virtual cinemas' beginning MAY 15th. It features performances by ALLEN TOUSSAINT, DR. JOHN, NEVILLE BROTHERS and PRESERVATION HALL, as well as archival footage of LOUIS ARMSTRONG and other giants of jazz. It also includes interviews with WYNTON MARSALIS, BONNIE RAITT, STING and ROBERT PLANT.

A portion of the proceeds from each $12 'ticket' sale will be donated to THE NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FOUNDATION’S JAZZ & HERITAGE MUSIC RELIEF FUND. Viewers can purchase a ticket from one of their local cinemas and watch it at home, supporting their favorite independent movie theaters as they practice social distancing and self-quarantine. Over 50 theaters nationwide are participating.

Check out the film's trailer above, and learn how to buy tickets here.

« see more Net News