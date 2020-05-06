Debuts In Quad Cities

REGIONAL MEDIA Adult Hits KQCJ (93.9 JACK-FM)/DAVENPORT,IA has flipped to Alternative as "PLANET 93.9 - THE QUAD CITIES REAL ALTERNATIVE" under PD DAVE LEVORA, who was most recently in mornings at crosstown iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WOC-A. PLANET 93.9 marks the return of DAVE & DARREN IN THE MORNING, weekdays from 5:30-10a. The morning show was previously heard in the market on former TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Rocker WQAD (ROCK 104.9).

Describing 93.9 THE PLANET, LEVORA said, "This has been vastly different from my past experiences working in giant corporate radio where a hard drive filled with 250 songs is delivered via UPS without any local input, ensuring your station sounds identical to similarly formatted stations across the country. REGIONAL MEDIA has given me the freedom to build PLANET 93.9 on my own terms.

"Massive corporate radio turned 'alternative' radio into its own version of Top 40, with tight playlists playing the same songs over and over again. PLANET 93.9 will be unlike those cookie-cutter stations you’ll find in every other market in AMERICA. It will be unique to the QUAD CITIES. I can’t begin to explain how excited I am to share PLANET 93.9 with the QUAD CITIES. Especially these days, when listening to the radio is one of the few things we can still do together as a large group."

REGIONAL Media Pres./CEO FLETCHER M. FORD added, "Our team is so excited to welcome back DAVE AND DARREN in the QUAD CITIES. Our personal relationship goes back a long time as I still attribute my QUAD CITY business success directly to the marketing we did together. I was upset when so many QUAD-CITY radio icons including DAVE was laid off in JANUARY, and the major blow it sent to local radio in the QUAD CITIES. Total lack of respect for our local talent and advertisers. Our team knew we had to do something. That’s when it all began.”

Check out PLANET 93.9 - QUAD CITIES REAL ALTERNATIVE at Planet939.com.

