Honors Nurses

ENTERCOM AC WDZH (98.7 THE BREEZE)/DETROIT Middayer KIM ADAMS has teamed up with D.A. ALEXANDER AND COMPANY to surprise, honor and show appreciation to nurses in celebration of National Nurses Week.

ADAMS and D.A. ALEXANDER will surprise nurses and deliver 50 flower baskets to ST. MARY MERCY LIVONIA HOSPITAL.

