Boller Passes

Former News-Talk KTSA-A/SAN ANTONIO and TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO news anchor and AIR FORCE Captain BRENT BOLLER passed away MONDAY (5/4) of cancer at 63, reports the SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS.

BOLLER served in the AIR FORCE and retired as Chief of Public Affairs for the 12th Flying Training Wing at RANDOLPH AFB in 1996, joining KTSA, where he worked for 13 years as morning anchor. He returned to the AIR FORCE in 2009 as civilian Deputy Director and Interim Director of Public Affairs at JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, leaving in 2014 after he was diagnosed with cancer. He later joined TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO, where he worked in 2015-2019 as a local anchor for "MORNING EDITION" and "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED."

« back to Net News