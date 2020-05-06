Michelle Lehman

The NAB will merge the association’s Communications and Marketing Departments into a new Public Affairs Department that will be led by MICHELLE LEHMAN. LEHMAN has served as EVP/Marketing since joining NAB in 2006.

LEHMAN has tapped SVP/Communications ANN MARIE CUMMING to serve as the primary spokesperson of the organization. In this role, she will be assisted by VP/Media Relations ZAMIR AHMED, who has been with NAB since 2011.

CUMMING, who first joined NAB in 1994, will oversee media relations and the Research division led by VP/Research DAN MCDONALD.

« see more Net News