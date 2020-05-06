Pandemic Parenting

Nonprofit COMMON SENSE has introduced a new weekly podcast aimed at helping parents deal with the pandemic and having their children in the house at all times. "PARENT TRAPPED" is hosted by former NPR "FRESH AIR." COMEDY CENTRAL, and WNYC STUDIOS Producer ANN MARIE BALDONADO and produced by "THE LONGEST SHORTEST TIME" creator HILLARY FRANK. The show, sponsored by FIRST REPUBLIC, will post on WEDNESDAYS beginning TODAY (5/6).

"Many of us at COMMON SENSE are working parents," said COMMON SENSE Pres. ELLEN PACK. "This podcast really grew out of the stories and tips we were sharing with each other to find humor and sanity in this topsy-turvy world where kids skip into conference calls and screen time rules are thrown out the window."

"PARENT TRAPPED is here to help all of us make the best of this extraordinary moment in the lives of families," said COMMON SENSE CEO JAMES P. STEYER. "For more than sixteen years, COMMON SENSE has been the go-to place for parents to find recommendations. It's only natural that we connect through this popular medium to meet these new challenges."

« see more Net News