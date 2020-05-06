Kim Guthrie

COX MEDIA GROUP Pres./CEO KIM GUTHRIE has decided to move on from the organization after a 22-plus year career with the Company. Executive Chairman STEVE PRUETT will serve as the Interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent Chief Executive Officer is appointed soon.

PRUETT stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank KIM for her decades of service to COX MEDIA GROUP and her leadership during the Company’s transition to new ownership. She has been instrumental in positioning CMG for future success as an industry-leading media company.”

GUTHRIE will work with PRUETT on an orderly transition.

GUTHRIE said, “We have built a strong foundation for future growth, including an exceptional senior management team, a successful carveout from Cox Enterprises, and deep, long-term relationships with our communities, customers and partners. I have full confidence in this great team at CMG and I look forward to watching CMG’s future achievements.”

