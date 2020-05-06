Weeklong Campaign

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO stations will honor CHICAGOLAND teachers and nurses in a weeklong celebration, kicking off on National Teachers Day on Tuesday, MAY 5th and culminating on International Nurses Day on TUESDAY, MAY 12th.

“Now more than ever, teachers and nurses should be applauded for the work they do for our community,” said Refion Pres. MATT SCARANO. “Our frontline medical professionals are saving lives every single day and our teachers are shaping our future by educating tomorrow’s leaders."

