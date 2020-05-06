Two Departures

GOW MEDIA Sports KFNC (ESPN 97.5)/HOUSTON has let two hosts go in cuts related to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic.

9-11a (CT) co-host RAJEEL RAMZANALI tweeted TUESDAY that he was informed that WEDNESDAY would be his last day at the station; he added that he will be "doing THE RAHEEL SHOW podcast independently."

Also exiting was 1-4p (CT) "THE USUAL SUSPECTS" host BARRY LAMINACK, who announced his exit from the station in a YOUTUBE chat and on TWITTER. He said that his co-host JOEL BLANK remains with the station and that he was told his termination was "a financial issue." He sais he will continue with his stand-up comedy ("I'm a comic no matter what") but doesn't know what his next move will be.

I've been informed that tomorrow is my last day at @espn975 due to financial complications from the pandemic. Listeners, THANK YOU for all the support. I'll still be doing The Raheel Show podcast independently so plz subscribe. Keep me in mind for future opportunities! — Raheel Ramzanali (@The_Raheel) May 5, 2020

Well if you didn't catch the live chat I've been let go from ESPN 97.5. Radio isn't immune to the economic crisis our country is in.

I don't know what's next but I've got some ideas.

YouTube https://t.co/f09LIlfYrt

Twitch https://t.co/fN8WU9Kauj

— barryisfunny (@BarryIsFunny) May 6, 2020

