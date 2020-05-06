Petition

As part of the acquisition of a majority interest in UNIVISION by SEARCHLIGHT III U.T.D. and FORGELIGHT (UNITED) INVESTORS from MADISON DEARBORN PARTNERS, PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS, TPG, THOMAS H. LEE PARTNERS and SABAN CAPITAL GROUP (NET NEWS 2/25), UNIVISION has filed a petition for a declaratory ruling that would allow the company to exceed the 25% cap on foreign ownership. MEXICO's TELEVISA already owns and will continue to own 36% of the company. U.K.-incorporated LIBERTY GLOBAL INC. LTD. will get an 11.6% non-voting equity interest in the company.

The petition asks for permission for foreign investors to own up to 100% of the company; it was filed when the sale application was filed on MARCH 25th (NET NEWS 3/27). Comments are due on JUNE 4th and replies are due on JUNE 19th.

