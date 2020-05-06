SmartAudio

iHEARTMEDIA's SmartAudio programmatic ad sales data platform has added three new products designed to help advertisers connect with customers in the COVID-19 pandemic. The additions include the SmartAudio COVID Community Recovery Index, offering dynamic creative optimization to deliver "the right message at the right time"; "SmartAudio Brand Loyalists," data to help target customers by station and daypart; and "SmartAudio Unlimited," data to aid using radio creative for social media ad buys.

“The massive disruption created by the pandemic has caused brand loyalties to shift as consumers adapted to limited supplies and financial constraints -- making them rethink what is essential,” said Pres. of Revenue and Data Operations BRIAN KAMINSKY. “The SmartAudio data platform uses iHEARTMEDIA’s best-in-class audience data and real-time inputs to give brands the power to reconnect with their loyal customers and find switchers as they enter the market in a post COVID-19 world.”

