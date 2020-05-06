Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

JIMMY IOVINE and DR. DRE have stepped forward to help COMPTON, CA residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo is funding a program through the city of COMPTON that will provide drive-thru meals for residents through JUNE 16. COMPTON and EVERYTABLE will run the program. COMPTON residents can get up to two meals per day and will need to show ID or present a utilities bill.

KABC-TV has more.

