Sinclair Fine

The FCC has slapped SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP with the largest fine in the agency's history, with the company agreeing in a Consent Decree to pay $48 million to close three open investigations, including failure to disclose information in its aborted acquisition of TRIBUNE MEDIA, alleged failure to negotiate retransmission consent deals in good faith, and failure to identify the sponsor of content it aired as news reports. The fine, twice the previous record ($24 million against UNIVISION in 2007), still falls short of license revocation, which many had called upon the Commission to do.

Chairman AJIT PAI said, “SINCLAIR’s conduct during its attempt to merge with TRINUNE was completely unacceptable. Today’s penalty, along with the failure of the SINCLAIR/TRIBUNE transaction, should serve as a cautionary tale to other licensees seeking Commission approval of a transaction in the future. On the other hand, I disagree with those who, for transparently political reasons, demand that we revoke SINCLAIR’s licenses. While they don’t like what they perceive to be the broadcaster’s viewpoints, the First Amendment still applies around here.”

A previous proposal on the sponsor disclosure incident in DECEMBER 2017 would have fined the company $13 million for that violation alone; SINCLAIR aired reports over 1,700 times in its local news or as 30-minute TV shows without identifying the HUNTSMAN CANCER FOUNDATION as the sponsor of the segments.

