New analysis from MEDIA MONITORS shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly altered the nature of radio advertising over the past several weeks.

MEDIA MONITORS Pres. PHILIPPE GENERALI said, “One of the largest radio categories has cut spending in half: local auto dealers. Dealers associations are even more ad-shy while auto manufacturers are all but absent of the airwaves.

“Retail, restaurants, events, hotels, gyms, movies … remember these? Naturally, when these businesses shut down, their advertising screeched to a halt.

“On the other side of the spectrum, PSAs and government messages have taken the top spots on our airwaves during the week of APRIL 13th. Insurance providers also have a large increase – perhaps an investment in radio spending from some of the cash saved with presumably fewer claims. In that category, PROGRESSIVE and GEICO duke it out for the stop spot, followed closely by ALLSTATE, LIBERTY and STATE FARM.”

MEDIA MONITORS claims that this sort of data once again demonstrates the power of radio as a broadcast medium for public service and organizational outlets, and confirms that listeners will turn to radio for important information during a highly critical time such as the current pandemic.

