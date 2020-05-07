Renee DiNino & Javier Colon

On WEDNESDAY (5/6) iHEARTMEDIA CONNECTICUT celebrated NATIONAL NURSE'S DAY as well as continued their food drive efforts across the state.

Working alongside HARTFORD HEALTHCARE, Director of Community Access and Classic Hits WHCN (THE RIVER 105.9)/HARTFORD midday host RENEE DININO invited CONNECTICUT native and season one winner of NBC's 'The Voice,' JAVIER COLON, to participate in a special performance for nurses and staff at HARTFORD HOSPITAL.

Employing six-feet of physical distancing, everyone enjoyed the performance which was shown live on TV screens throughout the hospital and also on FACEBOOK LIVE.

HARTFORD HEALTHCARE CEO JEFF FLAKS, Governor NED LAMONT and Lt. Governor SUSAN BYSIEWICZ were on hand and made remarks ahead of the show, commending the work of healthcare workers in the state throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also on WEDNESDAY, efforts continued to assist those persons experiencing food insecurity due to the pandemic. Teaming with CBS-TV affiliate WFSB (Channel 3) and the ANTONACCI FAMILY FOUNDATION, they presented the 3CARES MOTHER'S DAY MILLIONS OF MEALS virtual food drive, to benefit both the CONNECTICUT FOOD BANK and the FOODSHARE program.

iHEARTMEDIA's WWYZ (COUNTRY 92.5)/HARTFORD made a donation of $125,000 toward FOODSHARE, as area listeners have been donating online at www.foodshare.org/iheartfooddrive to help those in the northern part of the state and at www.kc101.com/virtualfooddrive for all southern counties in the state.

