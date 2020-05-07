-
WFXE (Foxie 105)/Columbus, GA To Honor Area High School Grads
DAVIS BROADCASTING WFXE (FOXIE 105)/COLUMBUS GA will honor the COLUMBUS area High School Class of 2020.
GM GENIECE GRANVILLE said, “Knowing that the Class of 2020 was facing a challenging year, DAVIS BROADCASTING wanted to do something special to honor the High School graduates.
'WE SPEAK YOUR NAME' honors the 2020 seniors by dedicating a day to participating high schools by announcing each graduates name, having the principal introduce the valedictorian, and the valedictorian will make a speech. 'WE SPEAK YOUR NAME' will run on FOXIE 105 weekdays from MAY 11th -MAY 19th.”
