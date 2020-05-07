White (Photo: WBEZ)

JOSHUA JOHNSON's replacement as host of NPR and AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON's nationally syndicated "1A" is CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO midday "RESET" host JENN WHITE, who will start with "1A" on JULY 6th. WHITE, the former MICHIGAN RADIO "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" local host and host of several WBEZ podcasts, has been in public radio since 1999 and at WBEZ since 2016. JOHNSON left "1A" in DECEMBER to join MSNBC as an anchor.

“I am excited to build on my love of the news by joining 1A as host, to moderate conversations around the most important issues of our time,” said WHITE. “1A is a show by, and for our listeners, and I can’t wait to talk to them about the most salient topics facing our country, to find solutions and hold those in power accountable.”

“We are extremely proud of 1A’s success,” said WAMU GM JJ YORE. “The show’s continuing growth demonstrates how much listeners rely on and trust 1A’s deep and unflinching exploration of all facets of American life. With JENN leading the national conversation as host, I believe listeners across the country will become even more reliant on 1A and take the show to an even higher level of relevance.”

“We are thrilled JENN WHITE will be joining the network as a defining voice of NPR,” said NPR SVP for Programming and Audience Development ANYA GRUNDMANN. “WHITE comes to 1A at an important moment for civic dialogue in our nation, when our public service mission has never been more essential.”

